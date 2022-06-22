Jaylon Ferguson, Baltimore Ravens Linebacker, Dies at 26

The Baltimore Ravens announced on Wednesday that outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson has died at the age of 26.

“We are profoundly saddened by the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson,” the team said in a statement. “He was a kind, respectful young man with a big smile and infectious personality. We express our heartfelt condolences to Jaylon’s family and friends as we mourn a life lost much too soon.”

Police responded to a call around 11:25 p.m. in Baltimore, where they found Ferguson unresponsive and being treated by medics. The athlete never regained consciousness and was pronounced dead on the scene by medics, ESPN reports.

We are profoundly saddened by the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson. pic.twitter.com/ylBvLEzjer — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) June 22, 2022

According to Baltimore Police, there were no signs of trauma and no foul play is suspected at this time. ESPN reports they have not ruled out an overdose. Cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner’s office.

The NFL were among those paying tribute to Ferguson online, tweeting, “We are heartbroken to hear of the tragic loss of Jaylon Ferguson. The NFL family sends our deepest condolences to his loved ones.”

We are heartbroken to hear of the tragic loss of Jaylon Ferguson. The NFL family sends our deepest condolences to his loved ones. pic.twitter.com/LYEHSrB7JY — NFL (@NFL) June 22, 2022

Ferguson was a 2019 draft pick for the Ravens scored 67 tackles and 4.5 sacks in the past three seasons. The former Louisiana Tech Bulldog, whose number was 45, was known as “Sack Daddy” for his record-setting 45 sacks in his college career.

“The LA Tech Family mourns this morning’s tragic news of the sudden death of former Bulldog great, Jaylon Ferguson,” the Louisiana Tech football team tweeted. “We will remember his God-given talents on the field and his infectious personality off of it. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. RIP, 45.”