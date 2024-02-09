Three days after his tragic death on the set of Marvel television show “Wonder Man,” crew member J.C. “Spike” Osorio’s family released a remembrance Friday remembering him as “a person that we should all strive to be.”

“He was the best person who cared for all living things, a person that we all should strive to be,” the statement, released by IATSE, said. “J.C. Spike Osorio was taken away from us too soon on February 6, 2024. He was the most wonderful, thoughtful, and loving husband, a caring son, a wise brother, a strong friend, a brave veteran, a euphorbia enthusiast, a meticulous lighting technician, and a stickler for safety at work.”

Osorio fell from the rafters in an accident that occurred at Radford Studio Center this past Tuesday, on the set for the upcoming Marvel show.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family and friends, and our support is behind the investigation into the circumstances of this accident,” a Marvel spokesperson told TheWrap on Tuesday.

Production for the series, which was delayed by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes last year, is slated to begin in March.

“He would talk your ear off given the chance and the opportunity, but he would always take the time to listen and care about what others needed to say,” the family’s statement added. “He would want everyone he knows to carry on the torch of maintaining safety and protections for the working people not only of IATSE but beyond as well.”

“He is survived by his wife, Joanne Osorio-Wu, his mother, Zoila Osorio, and his two schnauzers, Murphy Pastrami and Sirius Pickle,” the family concluded. “To paraphrase a line from one of his favorite podcasts, ‘He was Spike, he lives forever in every moment he existed, and swore to every star in the cosmos, that he never forgot it was a gift, not for one second.’”

Friends and coworkers will be notified when arrangements are made for Osorio’s funeral and memorial.