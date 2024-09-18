JD Souther, Singer-Songwriter Behind Hits for the Eagles, Dies at 78

JD Souther, a singer-songwriter known for writing hits for the Eagles that included “Best of My Love” and “New Kid in Town,” has died, his longtime friend and veteran PR executive Larry Solters told TheWrap. Souther, who died in his sleep at his New Mexico home, was 78 years old.

Souther, an inductee to the Songwriters Hall of Fame, wrote and recorded songs with the Eagles and Linda Ronstadt. Souther had two major hits as a solo artist: “You’re Only Lonely,” his biggest hit, and “Her Town Too,” a duet released with his friend James Taylor. “You’re Only Lonely,” off his 1979 album of the same name, peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100, while “Her Town Too” went to No. 11.

Souther also co-wrote “Heartache Tonight” with Glen Frey and Don Henley of the Eagles and Bob Seger. Souther formed his partnership with the Eagles’ Frey after they met in Los Angeles in the late 1960s. The two briefly formed their own brand, Longbranch Pennywhistle, and released an album together.

He later teamed with Linda Ronstadt for a duet, “If You Have Crying Eyes,” released on his second solo album, “Black Rose.” Ronstadt and Souther collaborated on several songs and also dated. They would again team for the duets “Prisoner in Disguise,” “Sometimes You Can’t Win” and “Hearts Against the Wind,” which was fatured in the 1980 film “Urban Cowboy.”

Souther’s contributions to film and television also include appearances as an actor in “Thirtysomething,” “Nashville” and “Purgatory” on TV, as well as the movies “Postcards From the Edge,” “My Girl 2” and “Deadline.”

Before his death, Souther had been scheduled to go on tour in just one week with Karla Bonoff, beginning Sept. 24 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Born John David Souther in Detroit, Michigan, he was raised in Amarillo, Texas and first recorded with local group The Cinders. Buddy Holly’s producer shopped their music to Warner Bros., releasing a single under the name “John David and the Cinders.”

Souther released his self-titled solo debut in 1972, later forming the Souther-Hillman-Furay Band with former Byrds member Chris Hillman and Poco’s Richie Furay.

When he was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2013, he was described as “a principal architect of the Southern California sound and a major influence on a generation of songwriters.”

Souther is survived by his two sisters, his ex-wife and her daughter, his dogs Layla and Bob and by friends and colleagues from the music community and elsewhere. Donations in Souther’s honor to the Best Friends Animal Society are welcome, according to Solters, as it was an organization that was important to him.