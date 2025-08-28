JD Vance Says Gavin Newsom’s Trump Trolling Will Come Back to Bite Him: ‘Can’t Mimic the King’ | Video

JD Vance slammed Gavin Newsom’s new social media trolling of President Trump as nothing more than a “carbon copy.”

In a Thursday interview on Fox News, the vice president broke down his thoughts on Newsom’s latest strategy and how it’s gaining him more traction and popularity. Vance said people enjoyed Trump’s posts on social media because they speak to the president’s authenticity. With Newsom, he said it’s a cheap replication.

“The lesson of President Trump in American politics is you’ve got to be authentic to yourself,” Vance said. “When I see Gavin Newsom trying to act like Donald Trump that’s the opposite of authenticity. He’s not trying to be Gavin Newsom – whoever that is – he’s trying to be a fake carbon copy of Donald Trump and it just doesn’t work.”

He continued: “You can’t mimic the king. You can’t mimic the master. You out to just go and be yourself and I think the American people would like that a lot more than a cheap imitation of the President of the United States.”

For weeks now, Newsom’s office has been posting in the same fashion Trump has been known to on Truth Social. That means a lot of exclamation points, a spigot of tirades, and in all caps. The California governor explained the new strategy in a press conference a couple weeks back.

“I hope it’s a wakeup call. The President of the United States — I’m sort of following his example. And if you’ve got issues with what I’m putting out, you sure as hell should have concerns about what he’s putting out as president,” the governor said at the end of the press conference.

Newsom continued: “So to the extent it’s gotten some attention, I’m pleased. But I think the deeper question is: How have we allowed the normalization of his tweets, Truth Social posts over the course of the last many years to go without similar scrutiny and notice?”

You can watch JD Vance’s interview in the clip above.