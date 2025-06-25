In an effort to make a joke about anti-Trumpers, Vice President JD Vance decided to flip the bird at attendees during the Ohio Republican dinner party on Tuesday.

The moment happened while Vance was delivering a keynote speech, during which he started discussing the challenges that come with being a political figure, as well as the slew of “pink-haired” critics he claimed have approached and/or confronted him since his time in office.

“I know it’s not easy to be a political candidate, trust me. In Washington, D.C. they have this thing where— I think it means ‘we’re No. 1’ in Washington, D.C., but all the pink-haired people throw up this sign,” Vance said. He then lifted his hand to flip the bird to the listening audience.

Keeping his middle finger in the air, he continued on, joking that the one finger up must mean naysayers are labeling the Trump administration as No. 1.

“That means we’re No. 1, right? I choose to take that as that symbol in Washington,” Vance said in jest.

🚨 LMAO! JD Vance throws up the MIDDLE FINGER live on TV



"In D.C., they have this thing where – I think it means we're number one – all the pink-haired people throw up this sign… *throws up middle finger*"pic.twitter.com/m5oWcWX0p6 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 25, 2025

Vance’s crude behavior happened the same day Trump went viral for dropping the F-bomb while criticizing both Israel and Iran for their cease-fire deal.

President Trump on Israel and Iran: "We basically have two countries that have been fighting so long and so hard that they don’t know what the fuck they’re doing." pic.twitter.com/xrztmebALZ — CSPAN (@cspan) June 24, 2025

“We basically have two countries that have been fighting so long and so hard that they don’t know what the f—k they’re doing,” Trump told media on Tuesday.

As TheWrap previously reported, after speaking to reporters, the president told Israel on his Truth Social platform it would be a “MAJOR VIOLATION” if it bombed Iran. He then called on Israel to “BRING YOUR PILOTS HOME, NOW!”

About 40 minutes later, the president was seemingly in a much better mood, posting that Israel would not attack Iran.

“All planes will turn around and head home, while doing a friendly ‘Plane Wave’ to Iran. Nobody will be hurt, the cease-fire is in effect! Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Trump posted on Truth Social.



