Vice President JD Vance thinks Joy Reid should be grateful for the life she’s had in the United States after the former MSNBC host recalled the instances of racism her parents endured when they first moved to America.

“Joy Reid has had such a good life in this country. It’s been overwhelmingly kind and gracious to her,” Vance wrote in a Thursday tweet, seemingly implying that someone’s socioeconomic status can impact and/or control the societal experiences they have. “She is far wealthier than most. Yet she oozes with contempt.”

The politician’s post was made in response to another X post that was uploaded by a conservative social media account on Tuesday, which showed a video from earlier this year of Reid discussing racism in the U.S.

That’s when Vance offered the journalist some unsolicited advice. “My honest, non-trolling advice to Joy Reid is that you’d be a much happier person if you showed a little gratitude,” he shared.

During the video in question, Reid was opening up about her parent’s personal experiences emigrating to the States from the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Guyana.

“My mother got the rude awakening, like, ‘Oh, it’s racist here. That’s weird,’” she said, mentioning that her parents felt as though the U.S. was “not a land of opportunity” for the Black community.