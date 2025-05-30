Joy Reid to Launch YouTube Podcast as First Move Post-MSNBC

Joy Reid is launching a new video podcast as her first move since the longtime cable host was fired from MSNBC earlier this year.

Reid’s new show, dubbed “The Joy Reid Show,” will debut on YouTube on June 9. It will stream on Monday, Wednesday and Friday each week, with Reid reserving the first two days for political news and commentary, while “Freestyle Friday” will allow her fans to ask her questions.

The show will be produced by Image Lab Media Group, the production company Reid launched with her husband, Jason Reid, who has been the company’s chief executive since it launched in 2005.

Reid told The Hollywood Reporter her podcast “marks an exciting new chapter” in her career. “I’m bringing conversations that challenge, uplift and connect, all rooted in my voice and perspective,” she added. “I’m excited for where it will take us.”

Her former show, “The ReidOut,” was canceled by MSNBC in February. The cancelation came as new MSNBC boss Rebecca Kutler looked to shake up the cable channel’s lineup and spark a ratings turnaround, after viewers ditched MSNBC following the 2024 election. Reid also ditched her X account following the election, saying the “abuse” she received on Elon Musk’s platform was not worth it; she has since joined Bluesky, which has been called “blue heaven” for users and commentators who dislike President Donald Trump.