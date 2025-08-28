JD Vance and Meghan McCain Mock Jen Psaki as ‘Weird,’ ‘A Ghoul’ for Saying Prayers Aren’t Enough in Wake of Catholic School Shooting

Vice President JD Vance responded to MSNBC host Jen Psaki on X Thursday, asking why she felt the need to “attack other people for praying” in the wake of the deadly shooting at a Minnesota Catholic School on Wednesday.

The MSNBC anchor and former White House press secretary wrote in an X post Wednesday that “prayer is not freaking enough” and “prayer does not bring these kids back.”

“When kids are getting shot in their pews at a catholic school mass and your crime plan is to have national guard put mulch down around DC,” she wrote in a later tweet, “maybe rethink your strategy.”

The vice president answered her initial outcry saying, “We pray because we know that God works in mysterious ways, and can inspire us to further action.” Vance went on to criticize the left for the “prayers aren’t enough” sentiment that Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey echoed in the hours after the shooting Wednesday.

We pray because our hearts are broken. We pray because we know God listens. We pray because we know that God works in mysterious ways, and can inspire us to further action.



“Of all the weird left wing culture wars in the last few years, this is by far the most bizarre,” he wrote. “‘How dare you pray for innocent people in the midst of tragedy?!’ What are you even talking about?”

“It is shocking to me that so many left wing politicians attack the idea of prayer in response to a tragedy,” Vance wrote in a subsequent post to X. “Literally no one thinks prayer is a substitute for action. We pray because our hearts are broken and we believe that God is listening.”

Meghan McCain simply replied to Psaki’s tweet, writing “you are a ghoul.”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt called Psaki’s comments “incredibly insensitive and disrespectful to the tens of millions of Americans of faith across this country” in a press briefing Thursday.

“When beautiful young children were killed while praying in a church, it’s utterly disrespectful to deride the power of prayer in this country,” Leavitt added. “I would encourage Ms. Psaki to pray for these families themselves who need it — right now more than ever.”

Mayor Frey has since called for actionable steps to protect innocent lives from gun violence and horrific school shootings. Several other Democratic leaders in Minnesota echoed these concerns, expressing need to address gun violence. Congress last passed gun safety legislation in 2022 following the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, in which 19 students and 2 teachers were shot and died.

Two children, ages 8 and 10, were killed in the Annunciation Catholic Church and School shooting Wednesday. 14 students, all between the ages of six and 15, and three adults were injured.