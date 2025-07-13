JD Vance Met With Protestors, Boos and Some Cheers During Disneyland Vacation | Video

Hundreds of people gathered outside Disneyland Resort Saturday to protest a visit from vice president JD Vance, his wife Usha, and their children. Vance was also met with boos and some cheers in the park.

The visit spurred varying reactions on social media. @DisneyScoopGuy, who visited Disneyland 234 days in a row in 2024, shared a video showing the family of four walking by on X but offered no commentary.

Vice President JD Vance treated with many more cheers than boos during his family visit to Disneyland yesterday pic.twitter.com/147n5gEyJs — OC Scanner 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 (@OC_Scanner) July 13, 2025

The OC_Scanner shared its own video of the family (and significant security detail) being greeted by more cheers than boos during the same visit.

Protesters came out to protest J.D. Vance since he was trying to bring his family to Disneyland! 🤬 pic.twitter.com/U1aKrpoTjP — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) July 12, 2025

But many protestors gathered outside the park, where many waved poles bearing American and Mexican flags while calling for the Vances to “go home.” The protests were met with drivers who honked their horns, typically a signal of agreement.

Protesters outside the Grand Californian Hotel at the Disneyland Resort today where Vice President JD Vance is staying for the weekend.



🎥: @huntersowards pic.twitter.com/G2QQdwEVx1 — Matt (@DisneyScoopGuy) July 12, 2025

DisneyScoopGuy also shared another video of the protestors, noting they were gathered outside the Grand Californian Hotel.

sure, that's why people love JD Vance. Especially at Disneyland in Florida… pic.twitter.com/wP1vwIPRpq — Ivan Rosa (@IvanRosaDnes) July 13, 2025

In another video, a woman is heard telling Vance, “We support immigrants, we support America!” before she asks, “I thought California was violent?”

California Supervisor Vicente Sarmiento noted in a post shared via Instagram that the visit comes at a sensitive time for the state. “I welcome any policymaker to visit, listen and witness the hard-working immigrant communities that make our county strong,” he wrote. “I respect the office, but I can’t respect policies that hurt our people.”

“There’s a huge contrast between the work we do on the ground — supporting families with food, resources, and hope — and an administration whose policies feel designed to crush the very communities we serve,” Sarmiento added.