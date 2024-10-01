JD Vance Ridicules MSNBC Anchor for Fact-Checking ‘Obvious Hyperbole’ About His Sons’ Daily Eggs Intake

JD Vance is crying a river over a “fact-check” by MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle – but thankfully there was no danger of flooding in the immediate area.

The Republican vice presidential candidate took a post from MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle to the woodshed on Monday, despite that his campaign does not appear to travel with a woodshed.

Vance visited a Pennsylvania supermarket last week to discuss how the price of groceries has gone through the roof (which fortunately did not cause structural damage), accompanied by his two young sons Ewan and Vivek.

“Yes, buddy. Want some eggs? Let’s talk about eggs. Because these guys actually eat about 14 eggs every single morning. Is that right?” Vance said as one of them reached for a carton, as they’ve done dozens of times. Probably.

By Sunday, Ruhle had caught wind of the misinformation:

14 eggs per day.

98 eggs per week.

“14 eggs per day. 98 eggs per week. 2 children consuming 8+ dozen eggs per week,” Ruhle reckoned.

Vance declined to walk on shells, cracking up instead.

One time I said I was so tired I could sleep for days.



Ruhle’s straight-faced (editors note: her face has normal human curvatures) fact-check of Vance’s “obvious hyperbole” drew plenty of fire, though no one was injured as it was only a thing on the Internet:

Though it is safe to say the mockery went on forever, it was not immediately clear whether it would actually continue on into eternity.

Stephanie Ruhle is out here fact-checking light-hearted hyperbole.



