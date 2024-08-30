JD Vance Refuses to Apologize for Using Viral Beauty Queen Clip Against Kamala Harris

JD Vance refused to apologize for resurfacing an old viral clip of Caitlin Upton to mock Kamala Harris’ interview with CNN, where the Republican vice presidential nominee was confronted Friday for leveraging a moment that caused severe mental health issues for the former South Carolina beauty queen.

Ahead of Harris’ CNN Thursday interview, the Ohio Senator posted the clip of Upton’s infamously meandering response to a question about geography, making her a lasting meme. Donald Trump’s running mate posted it to social media, writing “BREAKING: I have gotten ahold of the full Kamala Harris CNN interview.”

Vance was challenged Friday on CNN, when anchor John Berman asked whether he was aware of the clip resulting in Upton’s struggling mental health. Berman referenced a 2015 New York Magazine interview in which Upton said she went through a period of depression, including “thoughts about committing suicide,” after the clip circulated to wide mockery.

“So when you posted this last night, were you aware that the woman you were posting a picture of had contemplated committing suicide for the attention it received?” Berman questioned.

“No, certainly not John,” Vance replied. “My heart goes out to her, and I hope that she’s doing well.”

BERMAN: Last night you posted a clip from Ms Teen US 2007 — Caitlin Upton. When you posted that, were you aware she thought about committing suicide for the attention that received?



JD VANCE: No, certainly not.



B: Would you like to apologize?



V: I'm not going to apologize pic.twitter.com/tn7FYTS3v4 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 30, 2024

The Ohio senator added that he’s “said a lot of stupid things on camera,” offering the advice that “Sometimes, when you’re in the public eye, you make mistakes, and again, I think the best way to deal with it is to laugh at ourselves, laugh at this stuff, and try to have some fun in politics.”

“I posted a meme from 20 years ago, and I think the fact that we’re talking about that instead of the fact that American families can’t afford groceries or health care,” Vance continued, attempting to shift the conversation to policy.

Vance told CNN that he thinks politics has become far too “lame” and “boring,” making the case for telling “jokes along the way while we deal with the very serious business of bringing back our public policy.”

“You can have some fun while making a good argument to the American people about how you’re going to improve their lives,” he said.

Berman pressed Vance again on whether he wanted to apologize directly to Upton after understanding the context of the viral clip.

“I’m not going to apologize for posting a joke,” Vance said. “But I wish the best for Caitlin.”

“What I’d say is one bad moment shouldn’t define anybody,” he concluded. “And the best way to deal with this stuff is to laugh at ourselves.”

Upton responded to Vance’s use of the video footage with a post on social media, writing “It’s a shame that 17 years later this is still being brought up … Regardless of political beliefs, one thing I do know is that social media and online bullying needs to stop.”