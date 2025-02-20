JD Vance Roasts CNN, Says Trump Has ‘More Executive Orders’ Than Channel Has Viewers

JD Vance could not help himself from landing a few jokes at CNN’s expense on Thursday, with the vice president joking President Trump had “maybe more executive orders than CNN has viewers” during his first month back in the White House.

That zinger was made during an interview at the 2025 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Washington, D.C.

President Trump has signed 68 executive orders, according to the Federal Register, since being inaugurated on Jan. 20. That flurry has included executive orders postponing TikTok’s ban from the U.S., renaming the Gulf of Mexico the “Gulf of America” and expanding access to in vitro fertilization (IVF), among many others.

CNN’s ratings indeed took a big hit following the 2024 election, dropping 27% to an average of 367,000 total viewers by mid-November; ratings have only increased marginally since Trump took office last month, with CNN averaging 376,000 total viewers last week. Meanwhile, the news channel announced it was cutting about 200 jobs last month.

Vance on Thursday also said CNN’s strategy in the last year has been to rail against Trump, but that has not helped drive viewership.

“Their plan was they were going to go all-in on anti-Trump, and hope that he could save CNN, in the same way that he did, frankly, in 2017. Because nobody really watched the network until he became president in 2017,” Vance said. “But that is maybe the one thing the president has been unable to do — save CNN’s ratings over the last few months.”

