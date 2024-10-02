JD Vance’s Trump Worship Is a ‘Masterclass in BS,’ MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace Says | Video

The Republican presidential ticket highlights “the story of JD Vance’s capitulation or transformation or masterclass in B.S. to now worship Trump” as “the story of the Republican Party in these times,” MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace said Tuesday ahead of the vice presidential debate between Tim Walz and Vance on CBS.

Walz and Vance used to have something important in common, Wallace also said. “They both said they believed that Donald Trump was a threat to America and America’s democracy. J.D. Vance has described Donald Trump in harsher terms than nearly anyone who has ever appeared on this program for sure,” she explained.

“He called Donald Trump America’s Hitler, he called him ‘a total fraud,’ and ‘a moral disaster’ and ‘cultural heroin,’” Wallace reminded viewers. But these days, voters are left with “JD Vance 2.0, if you will, who is instead defined by contempt for us, for democracy, in our democratic institutions, and the truth, and the rule of law.”

Watch the full MSNBC segment from “Deadline: White House” below.

Vance also has a “seemingly endless disdain for us specifically, women, and a rather creepy obsession with our biological clocks,” Wallace added before she played a clip from Vance in which he said that Republicans want “women and young boys in the womb to have the right to life.”

“We should just seize the administrative state for our own purposes. We should fire all of the people, fire every single mid-level bureaucrat, every civil servant in the administrative state, replace them with our people,” Vance also said.

Perhaps one reason Vance’s rhetoric has ramped up is “he has the lowest approval rating of any running mate in the history of NBC News polling on the question,” Wallace mused.

The latest polling from NBC concluded that just 32% of voters have a positive opinion of Vance, but 45% have a negative opinion. This has resulted in a net-favorable rating of minus 13 points, which is one of the lowest recorded by NBC since 1988.

You can watch the clip from MSNBC in the video above.