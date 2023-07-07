Jeanine Pirro Appeared on Qanon Conspiracy Theorist and Noted Antisemite’s Podcast, Bucking Fox News Directive (Video)

Fox News host Jeanine Pirro went on a QAnon conspiracy theorist and noted antisemite’s podcast this week, bucking the motivations behind a network directive that she refrain from doing promotional appearances at conservative religious and political events.

Pirro, as reported by the left-leaning think tank Media Matters, appeared Monday on Michael Scheuer’s podcast, audio of which you can listen to above. She eventually cut things short when the conversation went sideways.

Scheuer, an ex-CIA officer who once had a standing invite as a Fox News guest, has since built a significant track record of spouting antisemitic comments and even creating shows around antisemitic tropes. He has also repeatedly expressed supportive views of conspiracy theories that sync with QAnon followers.

In Monday’s show, despite the appearance of a popular Fox News personality — or perhaps because of it — Scheuer did not veer from those themes. As it became apparent where Scheuer was taking the conversation, Pirro quickly changed the subject before ending her appearance, saying she had another interview to do.

Talking about the 2024 presidential election, Scheuer said it won’t make “any difference” considering the 2020 and 2022 races “were rigged … without question.”

“What happens then when things don’t change?” he then asked Pirro. “I think, you know, I praise God every night that the Second Amendment remains in the Constitution, because I don’t know how else to take care of these vermin.”

Pirro promptly pivoted, declining to amend Scheuer’s assertion by changing the topic while still continuing down the path of other familiar MAGA discourse.

“Well, obviously you know we’re not promoting vigilantism,” Pirro said. “But in the end, at least we know now what we’re confronting. You know, America was a little naive. It was Donald Trump who first introduced us to the concept of fake news. We didn’t even know what that meant. But now we know that not all the news is accurate. Now we know that people who talk out of both sides of their mouths, you know, can’t be believed.”

Shortly thereafter, Pirro then said she had another interview to do.

“I really appreciate being with you guys,” she said. “Thank you.”

Last month, Semafor reported Fox News had requested Pirro not attend conservative religious and political events amid fallout from the network’s $787 million settlement in the Dominion Voting Systems defamation lawsuit, a case in which Pirro’s on-air remarks played a role.

TheWrap has reached out for comment to Fox News on Pirro’s podcast appearance.

You can listen to audio of the podcast conversation in video at the top of this post, courtesy Media Matters.