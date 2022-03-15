Jeanine Pirro Freaks Out on Geraldo Rivera for Suggesting Putin Manipulated Trump (Video)

Jeanine Pirro is a well known supporter of disgraced ex-President Donald Trump. But she took her hero worship to cringey new heights on Tuesday during yet another Fox News shout fest when she freaked out on (who else?) Geraldo Rivera.

The moment came during a discussion of the situation in Ukraine on “The Five.” Or, rather, this being Fox News, a discussion of how terrible Joe Biden is supposedly handling the U.S. response to the situation in Ukraine.

Like fellow Fox News host Tucker Carlson, Pirro was adamant that it’s actually President Joe Biden’s fault that Vladimir Putin launched an unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

“I tell you right now that he didn’t do it when Trump was president because he knew that Donald Trump would come in,” Pirro said, imagining some tough talk from Trump. “He wouldn’t care it was NATO or non-NATO. And don’t tell me that Putin isn’t afraid of someone.”

Pirro added that “Biden is responsible for the decline of the West,“ and a “wuss” who isn’t standing up to “a bully in the schoolyard.”

After going on and on along these lines, Pirro was interrupted by Rivera, who asked, “How do you know Putin wasn’t playing Trump? How do you know?” And that’s when Pirro lost it, screaming defenses of Trump that bordered on fan fiction.

Oh stop, he wasn’t playing Trump. He didn’t invade when Trump was president. It’s not about loving Trump. It’s about the fact that Trump had everybody against the wall!”

Rivera attempted to reframe the question around Putin’s state of mind, to which Pirro responded, “I don’t give a damn what Putin thinks. I only care what Putin did. And he was a wuss when Trump was president, and that’s the end of it.” Ok then!

You can watch the whole thing below. And to be clear, no, this wasn’t Cecily Strong doing her “SNL” impression of Pirro. It was the real deal.