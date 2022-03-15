Marvel Studios has denounced “ALL” anti-LGBTQ laws after parent company Disney’s botched response to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

“We strongly denounce any and ALL legislation that infringes on the basic human rights of the LGBTQIA+ community,” Marvel Studios said in a statement on Twitter on Tuesday.

The company added: “Marvel Studios stands for hope, inclusivity and strength; and we proudly stand with the community. Today, we pledge to continue our strong commitment as allies who promote the values of equality, acceptance and respect.”

Last week, Chapek and Disney leadership faced both internal and external backlash following the leak of the CEO’s internal memo to employees explaining its decision not to speak out publicly against the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

While Chapek wrote that he and the rest of Disney leadership “unequivocally stand in support of our LGBTQ+ employees, their families, and their communities,” he also said that “corporate statements do very little to change outcomes or minds. Instead, they are often weaponized by one side or the other to further divide and inflame.”

“Simply put, they can be counterproductive and undermine more effective ways to achieve change,” he continued.

The bill passed in the Florida Senate last week, and Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has previously indicated that he intends to sign it into law.