Jeff Bezos-Lauren Sánchez Wedding in Photos: Celebrity Arrivals and Venice Protests

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez descended on Venice, Italy, this week, alongside with approximately 200 guests, as the billionaire and former journalist got married. The pair were met with “No Space for Bezos” protests, which succeeded in forcing the couple to move part of their celebration ahead of the main event Friday, June 27.

The pair reportedly planned to get married in Cannaregio, in the center of the city. But mounting calls against their nuptials threatened to disrupt the wedding, which was moved elsewhere. The group said the wedding was moved to Arsenale, to the east of the original location.

The protests began weeks before Bezos and Sánchez arrived. Organizers were calling for the wedding to be moved completely as residents of Venice struggle to deal with rising housing costs, in part due to the city’s perpetual attraction to tourists.

People hang a banner ‘No Space for Bezos’ on the Rialto Bridge during a protest a day after the wedding ceremony of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez in Venice, on June 28, 2025. (Photo by ANDREA PATTARO / AFP)

People take part in a protest ‘No Space for Bezos’ a day after the wedding ceremony of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez in Venice, on June 28, 2025. (Photo by ANDREA PATTARO / AFP)

People take part in a protest ‘No Space for Bezos’ a day after the wedding ceremony of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez in Venice, at Venice’s train station on June 28, 2025. (Photo by ANDREA PATTARO / AFP)

People take part in a protest ‘No Space for Bezos’ a day after the wedding ceremony of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez in Venice, at Venice’s train station on June 28, 2025. (Photo by ANDREA PATTARO / AFP)

The celebrity guest list included Kris Jenner and boyfriend Corey Gamble, her daughters Khloe and Kim Kardashian, and Usher.