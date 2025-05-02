Jeff Bezos to Sell $4.8 Billion in Amazon Stock

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is planning on selling 25 million shares in the tech giant over the next year, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.

Those shares, based on Friday’s opening share price of $191.44 for Amazon, are valued at $4.79 billion today. His trading plan was set in March and will run through May 2026.

Bezos founded Amazon in Seattle in 1994 and led the company until 2021, when current CEO Andy Jassy took over. The billionaire has remained fairly busy since stepping down as chief executive, spearheading his Blue Origin rocket company, which recently sent Katy Perry and Bezos’ fiancée Lauren Sánchez to space for a few minutes; Bezos is also the boss of The Washington Post, where he has made several notable decisions in the last year, such as scrapping the editorial board’s planned endorsement of Kamala Harris.

Despite stepping down from the top job at Amazon, Bezos still appears to be closely involved in decisions at the company; President Trump this week said he called Bezos to complain about a report that Amazon was planning on showing how much tariffs increased the cost of certain products — a move the company quickly walked back from. The president said Bezos is a “good guy” who “solved the problem very quickly.”

The plan to sell more Amazon shares comes after Bezos sold off more than $13 billion in stock last year. He is currently ranked the second-richest person on the planet, according to Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index, with a net worth of $212 billion.

Amazon on Thursday reported $155.7 billion in first quarter sales, up 9% from the year prior. The company’s share price dipped 0.5% in early trading on Friday, hovering near $189 per share.