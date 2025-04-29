Trump Says Jeff Bezos ‘Solved the Problem Very Quickly’ After He Complained About Amazon Tariff Disclaimer

President Trump and Jeff Bezos, after a few tense hours, are back to being pals.

The president on Tuesday called the Amazon founder to voice his displeasure with a report that his company was going to start showing how tariffs increased the prices of certain products. But the phone call, according to Donald Trump, spurred Bezos and Amazon to ditch that plan altogether. Afterwards, on Tuesday afternoon, the president had nothing but nice things to say about Bezos while speaking to reporters.

“Jeff Bezos was very nice, he was terrific,” the president said. “He solved the problem very quickly, and he did the right thing. He’s a good guy.”

Things appear to be all smooth now, but the report had irritated the president and his team earlier on Tuesday, with White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt blasting the move as a “hostile and political act” during a press briefing.

Soon after, Amazon called the report from Punchbowl News fake news. An Amazon spokesperson told ABC News that the tech giant had “considered” the idea for “certain products,” but that it was “never a consideration for the main Amazon site” and nothing had been implemented. It is unclear what role Amazon CEO Andy Jassy played in the potential move or if Trump’s phone call really squashed things.

Hours earlier, Punchbowl had reported that Amazon would “soon show how much Trump’s tariffs are adding to the price of each product” by displaying “how much of an item’s cost is derived from tariffs.” Punchbowl has not responded to TheWrap’s request for comment on Amazon pushing back on its report.

Trump on his call with Bezos: "He was terrific. He solved the problem very quickly." pic.twitter.com/IHqEll6Xgv — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 29, 2025

The Tuesday ordeal came nearly a month after President Trump announced his “Liberation Day” tariff plan on April 2. The U.S. has since raised its tariff on Chinese imports to 145%, as the Trump administration has said it is unwise to have an adversarial foreign country producing so many American products. Amazon — which sells a myriad of Chinese-made products — has seen its share price drop about 5% since then.

The White House-Amazon-Punchbowl verbal brawl also stood out, considering Bezos has seemingly been cozying up to the president in recent months. He and fiancée Lauren Sánchez were seated alongside several tech executives at President Trump’s inauguration in January, and Leavitt recently praised Bezos for changes he’s made at The Washington Post, which he owns. Bezos also blocked WaPo’s editorial board from endorsing Kamala Harris during the 2024 election, saying it would only add a “perception of bias” to the paper’s reporting.

Amazon will report its first quarter earnings on Thursday afternoon.










