‘Late Night’s Amber Ruffin Laughs at Bezos Wedding Protests: ‘People Protested Your Wedding and You’re Not Even Gay!’ | Video

Billionaire and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos married Lauren Sanchez late last month, and the nuptials were greeted by protests from locals in Venice. That tickled “Late Night” writer Amber Ruffin on Tuesday, as she marveled that, usually, only gay weddings see protests.

The thing about “Late Night” is, as host Seth Meyers explained to tee up the latest “Amber Says What” segment, the NBC show can’t always touch on every bit of news that’s going on. So, to play a little catch-up on things, they have Ruffin come out to recap. And thus, she got to touch on the controversial wedding.

“I was like, what?! Two rich people got married? I bet those were some beautiful protests,” Ruffin joked. “And they were! I’m sorry, but can you imagine people disliking you so much they protest your wedding?!”

“People protested your wedding and you’re not even gay,” she continued. “That’s how you know you’re bad.”

There were indeed a variety of protests in Venice leading up to and during the wedding, which spanned three days in total, including a march where people chanted ““Bezos, f–k off, out of our lagoon!”

Activists also rolled out a massive banner in St. Mark’s Square, with a photo of Bezos and a caption that read “If you can rent Venice for your wedding you can pay more tax.” Additionally, there were even dummies created to look like Bezos, with one shoved into the Venice Canal attached to an Amazon box and clutching cash in its hands.

