Bezos Wedding’s Hollywood Dust-Up: Rosie O’Donnell Dings Oprah, Charlize Theron Says Guests ‘Suck’ and More

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding sure brought out the celebrities, both in attendance – and those criticizing the event.

Celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio, Oprah Winfrey, Tom Brady, Sydney Sweeney and more attended the Venice-based wedding this past weekend. Their choice to show up to the lavish affair was ridiculed by other A-listers online. Many of them did not hold back how they felt.

“I think we might be the only people who did not get an invite to the Bezos wedding, but that’s okay because they suck and we’re cool,” Charlize Theron said at the fifth annual block party for her charity – Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project – in L.A.

She continued: “Here in Los Angeles, in the U.S. and across the globe, we’re moving backwards fast. Immigration policy has destroyed the lives of families, not criminals; women’s rights are becoming less and less every day; queer and trans lives are increasingly being erased; and gender-based violence is on the rise. This isn’t just policy, it’s personal.”

She ended her speech succinctly with a “yeah, f–k them.” Rosie O’Donnell also took to her Instagram to eviscerate not only the wedding but Oprah specifically for attending.

“The Bezos’ wedding. It turned my stomach seeing all these billionaires gathering in the gross excess of it all. The show of it,” O’Donnell wrote. “Is Oprah friends with Jeff Bezos? Really? How is that possible? He treats his employees with disdain. By any metric he is not a nice man. And his fake fem bot wife who looks like that. Why would he choose her after the salt of the earth Mackenzie [Scott]? Sold his soul is what it looks like from here. The devil is smiling at all his conquests.”

Katie Couric went after Sánchez’s dress. The former CBS Evening News anchor left a comment critiquing the gown on a now-deleted Jack Schlossberg post, according to TMZ.

“Welcome to the eighties — when big hair and conspicuous consumption ruled,” she wrote. “Apparently, tacky is back.”

Mia Farrow indirectly shaded the whole affair by hyping up Bezos’ ex-wife Scott. It was a bit kinder way to go after the wedding than others took.

“How awesome is MacKenzie Scott! (Jeff Bezos’s first wife & mother of his 4 children). As of mid-December 2024, she had given a total of $19.3 billion to over 1600 charitable organizations.”

The celebrities weren’t the only people calling out the reportedly $50 million wedding. The pair reportedly planned to get married in Cannaregio, in the center of the city. But mounting calls against their nuptials threatened to disrupt the wedding, which was moved elsewhere. The group said the wedding was moved to Arsenale, to the east of the original location.