After revealing that he was diagnosed with lymphoma, Jeff Bridges on Thursday shared an update on his condition, including a photo of him undergoing treatment as well as a positive and hopeful message saying, “it’s contagious, all this love.”

In a hand-written message that was posted onto his website, “The Big Lebowski” actor Bridges said that he’s realizing now is the time to share what’s really on his mind and will be giving other updates through this space.

“The cancer thing is bringing on feelings of preciousness and gratitude, and good old fashioned love, and lots of it, big time. I’m feeling so much of it coming my way man, and I appreciate it,” Bridges wrote. “This cancer is making me appreciate my mortality, appreciate impermanence. I’m realizing if I have s— to share, now’s the time.”

Bridges also released his first batch of statements that he wanted to “shine a light on.” Among them he said “We need you,” and “Don’t you love where we live?” He also added “We’re all in this together,” and “Trees, man, gotta take care of our trees, they’re us.”

Lymphoma is a cancer of the lymphatic system and while there are a few different types, Bridges did not specify which type he had.

The 70-year-old actor will next be seen in the FX on Hulu drama series “The Old Man,” a drama based on Thomas Perry’s novel of the same name. According to the network, the series “centers on Dan Chase (Bridges) who absconded from the CIA decades ago and has been living off the grid since. When an assassin arrives and tries to take Chase out, the old operative learns that to ensure his future he now must reconcile his past.”

Bridges is also an executive producer on the series, which will premiere next year.