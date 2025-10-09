Jeff Bridges Becomes The Dude to Tell ICE to Calm Down: ‘Let’s Just Chill Out, Man’ | Video

Jeff Bridges may be returning for the new “Tron: Ares” movie, but he brought a different iconic character of his out during his appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” this week.

After doing the majority of his late night interview as himself, the actor threw on a cardigan and a pair of sunglasses in order to become The Dude from “The Big Lebowski” — and he had a message for America and beyond.

“I’m talking to the world now. Hey, world! Yeah, The Dude, here. So yeah, man, can we just all calm down?” he said on Tuesday night. “Come on. I’m talking about, you know, all the wars, the fighting, the canceling. I mean, let’s just chill out, man. Come on. Tone it down. You know, we’re like at, what, a nine? We ought to be at zero, you know, or zero-and-a-half at max.”

“ICE. Let’s get ICE off our streets and into our beverages. This aggression will not stand,” Bridges continued. “So let’s just abide together. Yes, we can do this. Now that’s just like my opinion, but it’s a good one.”

Naturally, the bit also included some Caucasians (White Russians) for Kimmel and Bridges, in addition to sidekick Guillermo Rodriguez also dressing up as The Dude.

