Jeff Fowler to Direct Live-Action CGI-Hybrid ‘Pink Panther’ for MGM

Jeff Fowler (“Sonic the Hedgehog”) will direct a live-action CGI-hybrid feature film reimagining of “Pink Panther” for MGM, the studio announced on Thursday.

Chris Bremner will write the script.

Lawrence Mirisch, Julie Andrews Edwards of Geoffrey Productions, Rideback’s Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich will produce. Walter Mirisch and Rideback’s Ryan Halprin will executive produce.

“The Pink Panther” is MGM’s longest and most successful comedy franchise, created by writer-director Blake Edwards, Julie Andrews Edwards’ late husband, in partnership with producer Walter Mirisch.

“Popular the world over, the legacy of the iconic Pink Panther has endured for more than 50 years and continues to be discovered by new generations,” says Michael De Luca, MGM Film Group Chairman and Pamela Abdy, MGM Film Group President, in a statement to TheWrap. “We are so happy to come together with Jeff, Chris, Larry, Julie, Dan, Jonathan, Walter and Ryan to bring one of MGM’s most well-loved franchise back to the big screen and in a way audience have never seen before.”

In 1964 The Mirisch Company produced Blake Edwards “The Pink Panther”. Blake Edwards wrote and directed eight titles in the series. The film introduced the world to Henry Mancini’s memorable “Pink Panther” theme, which was nominated for an Academy Award. That same year the first theatrical cartoon was produced, based on the character in the main title sequence of the film. The cartoons were made by De Patie-Freleng Enterprises. “The Pink Phink” won the Academy Award for the Best Animated Short in 1964. “The Pink Panther” was shown on movie screens until the 1970s. “The Pink Panther Show” started its television run in 1969 and ran through 1994. “The Pink Panther” cartoons are still shown on television around the world.

Fowler most recently directed “Sonic the Hedgehog” for Paramount which went on to be one of the biggest hits of 2020. A sequel is currently in development.

Bremner recently wrote for Sony Pictures “Bad Boys for Life” and is currently writing the next installment of the franchise, as well as “National Treasure 3,” the latest iteration of Disney’s history-based adventure movies. Bremner is also writing the Paramount/Hasbro film “M.A.S.K.,” which will be directed by F. Gary Gray.

Jeff Fowler is repped by WME. Bremner. is repped by UTA, Kaplan/Perrone, and Ziffren Brittenham. Andrews Edwards is repped by Steve Sauer of Media Four and Sol Rosenthal of Arnold & Porter. Walter and Lawrence Mirisch are repped by Sol Rosenthal.