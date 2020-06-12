Jeff Zucker Reminds CNN Employees They’re Still Not Allowed to Participate in Protests

CNN chief Jeff Zucker reminded staffers in an email Friday that they’re still not permitted to protest or donate to any “groups that have more leeway to engage in political activities and lobbying.” Approved donations were outlined in the memo, as well.
In the email reviewed by TheWrap, Zucker told worldwide staff that amid the ongoing national conversation around systemic racism, “no one can say that CNN has pulled any punches or sat on the sidelines of these stories,” but added, “With that in mind, there have been a number of conversations around the company about our own policies and practices.”
He reminded his employees that there are reasons for CNN’s policies, which are designed to maintain objectivity as well as protect the health and safety of staffers.
“I fully understand that the real anguish and pain that many of our colleagues feel right now has caused us to question where the line is drawn on many of these issues. We have listened. And though I know that not everyone will agree, we have decided to make some changes to our CNN’s Standards & Practices,” he wrote.
As far as donating goes, staffers are now permitted to give “to any non-profit that is designated as a 501(c)(3), which is a tax-exempt status for organizations operating for religious, charitable, or educational purposes.” No 501(c)(3) organizations with “more leeway to engage in political activities and lobbying” are allowed and donations to political parties, candidates or superPACs are still not allowed.
With regard to protesting, he wrote, “CNN’s long-held position has been that CNN employees cannot participate in news-related events that CNN is covering, such as protest marches. That continues to be our position. Our job as journalists is to observe and report and sometimes that means we cannot participate.”
The changes to that policy regard vigils and “community and neighborhood gatherings.” Those, Zucker said, “serve a different purpose than a protest march, be it to memorialize or educate,” and the company supports employees’ participation in them.
CNN staffers still can’t share personal opinions on news stories, but “the prohibition does not apply to issues where CNN has articulated a clear editorial position, such as climate change, institutional racism, sexism, and LGBTQ rights,” as long as employees don’t make statements about politicians or companies specifically.
The note came at a time when some news organizations are reconsidering their policies.
Axios co-founder and CEO Jim VandeHei told employees Monday they can join Black Lives Matter protests, crossing what is usually a stark line stopping journalists from demonstrating or holding public opinions on contentious social issues. Zucker on Wednesday told CNN staffers they are now able to post “black lives matter” on social media.
George Floyd Remembered at Minneapolis Memorial Service (Photos)
A memorial service was held for George Floyd in Minneapolis Thursday, ten days after a police officer killed him by using his knee to choke him for more than 8 minutes, while other officers standing by mocked his pleas for help.
All four former Minneapolis police officers involved in the fatal arrest have been charged. Derek Chauvin, who knelt on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes, faces second-degree murder charges. The three other officers are charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.
Thursday's memorial at North Central University is the first of several; services will also be held in North Carolina and Texas.
Rev. Al Sharpton delivered the eulogy in front of attendees which included the Floyd family, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Reps. Ilhan Omar, Sheila Jackson-Lee and Ayana Pressley, Rev. Jesse Jackson, Martin Luther King III and more.
George Floyd's hearse arrives at North Central University for the first of several memorial services. In the upper right, Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo and Sgt. Dave O'Connor kneel as the hearse drives by.
Floyd's memorial service was streamed on television and online.
Reverend Al Sharpton arrives at George Floyd's memorial service. Sharpton and other mourners wore face masks given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The NAN logo stands for the National Action Network the civil rights organization Sharpton founded in 1991.
George Floyd's casket is prepared before the service. The image in the background is the mural drawn near the sidewalk where he was killed. NAN banners flank the artwork.
Floyd's family stand in solidarity during the service.
Shareeduh Tate, cousin of George Floyd, is held by Brandon Floyd, nephew of George Floyd, as those gathered paused silently for eight minutes and 46 seconds -- the length of time Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck.
Actress Tiffany Haddish weeps during the moment of silence. Other celebrities in attendance were T.I., Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Kevin Hart and Marsai Martin.
Brandon and Philonise Floyd, brothers of George Floyd embrace while listening to Shareeduh Tate speak. The Floyds wore pins emblazoned with "I Can't Breathe" -- their brother's final words.
Pallbearers wheel out George Floyd's golden casket following the service.
Media and on-lookers watch as George Floyd's casket is loaded into a hearse. His body will be transported to his hometown of Raeford, North Carolina, where a private family service will be held on Saturday. A public service will be held Monday in Houston, Texas -- two weeks after his death.
Rev. Al Sharpton delivered the eulogy for Floyd, who was killed in police custody on Memorial Day
