Jeff Zucker’s RedBird IMI has launched a nonfiction content company called EverWonder Studio in partnership with former Time president Ian Orefice.

RedBird IMI is a joint venture investment platform between the former CNN president and RedBird Capital Partners, which focuses on media, entertainment, sports, and news content.

EverWonder will initially focus on financing, producing, and distributing “nonfiction features, documentaries and series, each with the specific goal of creating new IP and brand extensions around the world,” according to a press release.

The studio will be based in New York with plans to rapidly expand to Los Angeles and Europe. According to the release, EverWonder will be looking to sign “industry leading filmmakers and journalists who share a passion for storytelling that resonates on a global stage.”

Orefice recently stepped down from his role as the president and COO of Time and Time Studios, which he founded in 2020.

“It is a dream come true to have the opportunity to create a home for the world’s most talented creatives, partnering with one of the most prolific storytellers of all time in Jeff Zucker and now RedBird IMI,” Orefice said. “Focusing on the most impactful and entertaining global stories, there has never been a better time to launch an independent premium content studio than right now.”

Zucker said he is “thrilled” by the launch of the partnership, which is the first of several investments that RedBird IMI will be announcing in the coming months, according to the statement.

“I watched Ian launch an incredible production studio at Time,” Zucker said. “We can partner with him and back his vision to launch a non-scripted company of his own at a time when that kind of quality programming is in such great demand across the globe.”