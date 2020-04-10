Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton to Host New Talk Show for AMC

AMC is tapping “The Walking Dead” star Jeffrey Dean Morgan and his wife, Hilarie Burton Morgan, to host a new weekly talk show, the network announced Friday.

Premiering next Friday, April 17, “Friday Night in With the Morgans” is a half-hour video chat-based series hosted by the couple from their home in upstate New York.

Per AMC, “Each episode will have a free-flowing, raw feel featuring unfiltered conversation about how we’re all getting through this unprecedented moment, as this charismatic couple connect with friends, neighbors, animals and the broader community of fans. Each week they will come together for conversations about how they are handling life in quarantine, practically helping communities, finding joy and even humor in these unprecedented times, entertaining themselves, and others, while in isolation – all done via video chat.”

Guests will include many of the couple’s friends and co-stars, including “The Walking Dead” alums Christian Serratos and Sarah Wayne Callies, “The League” duo Mark Duplass and Katie Aselton, as well as the couple who first introduced the Morgans, “Supernatural” star Jensen Ackles and his wife, “One Tree Hill” alum Danneel Ackles. The Morgans will also play host to family friend and local physician Dr. Sharagim Kemp.

“We have been a part of the AMC family for a long time and are honored to create this comforting space with them,” Morgan and Burton said in a statement. “From our home here at Mischief Farm, we look forward to shining a light on those who are doing good in the world, catching up with old friends and connecting with the awesome fan base we’ve gotten to know over the years.”

“As a lot of production has come to a screeching halt across our industry – and as we all are figuring out how to get through each strange day – we loved the idea of experimenting with the wonderful Mr. and Mrs. Morgan aka Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton,” added Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Networks’ Entertainment Group and AMC Studios. “And this really will be an experiment – it’s the antidote to the overly rehearsed, overly manicured glimpse into somebody’s perfect life – it will be full of heart, messy conversation, hardworking humans who are on the frontlines, and guests who might reveal some previously unknown talents. Ultimately, it’s a shot at some raw and real entertainment that will uplift and connect with our audiences.”

Along with Burton and Morgan, the show will be executive produced by Michael Davies, Tammy Johnston, Brandon Monk and Steve Markowitz for Embassy Row.