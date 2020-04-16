Jeffrey Tambor appeared on Gilbert Gottfried’s SiriusXM show on Thursday and took the opportunity to reflect on the experience of being fired from “Transparent” amid allegations of sexual harassment.
“There were instances where my interaction with these lovely people could have been mistaken way other than how I intended. I have profoundly apologized — and I apologize now if I made anyone, anyone feel vulnerable,” Tambor said. “And I’m sorry it ended the way it did.”
Tambor was fired from the Amazon series in 2018, following accusations that he harassed two trans women on the set, including costar Trace Lysette and his personal assistant Van Barnes. At the time, Tambor admitted to being “difficult” and “mean” on set, but denied the allegations of misconduct.
Jeffrey Tambor’s character was ultimately killed off the series, which wrapped its run with a feature-length musical finale last fall.
“I just want to say I never, ever, ever, ever intended to make anyone feel uncomfortable — ever,” Jeffrey Tambor told Gottfried and his co-host Frank Santopadre on Thursday. “It’s just not who I am.”
He described his castmates as “amazing,” saying they were like a family. “It was sort of raucous,” he said. “It was wonderful and irreverent and loving and personal. We told personal stories and I got to be Jeffrey and I got to play Maura and it was vital for the community, I’m so proud of it.”
“We loved each other,” he said. “We were irreverent. We were honest. We were vulnerable. We had stories that were very, very personal. We trusted one another. It was a set like no other.”
Spring TV 2020: Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows (Photos)
Spring has finally sprung and with the changing of the seasons comes the changing of many channels as a slew of shows are about to premiere. In honor of the months that bring showers and flowers, TheWrap has rounded up the start dates for not just the new and returning shows on Fox, ABC, NBC, CBS and The CW, but also the ones for the eagerly-anticipated series hitting cable channels and streaming services this spring. Click through our gallery to find out when your favorite spring shows will be back and when your (possible) new favorites will debut.
Series: "NOS4A2" Net: AMC/BBC America Premiere Date: Monday, June 1 Time: 10 p.m.
Series: "Dirty John" Net: USA Network Premiere Date: Tuesday, June 2 Time: 9 p.m.
Series: "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars" Net: Showtime Premiere Date: Friday, June 5 Time: N/A
Showtime
Series: "Taste the Nation With Padma Lakshmi" Net: Hulu Premiere Date: Friday, June 19 Time: N/A
Getty
1 of 62
Here’s when 61 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back
Spring has finally sprung and with the changing of the seasons comes the changing of many channels as a slew of shows are about to premiere. In honor of the months that bring showers and flowers, TheWrap has rounded up the start dates for not just the new and returning shows on Fox, ABC, NBC, CBS and The CW, but also the ones for the eagerly-anticipated series hitting cable channels and streaming services this spring. Click through our gallery to find out when your favorite spring shows will be back and when your (possible) new favorites will debut.