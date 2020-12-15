HBO has done more to remove Jeffrey Toobin from CNN than CNN has in the weeks since news broke that he masturbated during a work-related Zoom call.

Toobin was supposed to appear on the Nov. 22 episode of HBO’s “The Undoing,” which would have shown him playing himself as a CNN talking head discussing the murder trial central to the show’s plot. The final version that hit the air, however, did not show Toobin at all, and only included his voice.

A source with knowledge of HBO’s production confirmed to TheWrap on Tuesday that Tubin’s video was replaced from the original press screeners that were sent out, and just his voice remained.

New Yorker Fires Jeffrey Toobin After Zoom Masturbation Incident

Toobin was fired from the New Yorker just 11 days prior to the episode’s air date and the New York Times on Tuesday laid out the timeline that led to him being pulled from the show.

The news of the Zoom incident broke on Oct. 19. Since that day almost two months ago, the New Yorker fired Toobin but CNN, where Toobin has served as a legal analyst since 2002, has stuck with a single statement: “Jeff Toobin has asked for some time off while he deals with a personal issue, which we have granted.”

A spokesperson for CNN gave that statement to TheWrap on Oct. 19 and again this week. No further details on his status at the company were made apparent.