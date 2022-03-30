Jemima Kirke and Nico Tortorella Join Apple Series ‘City on Fire’

Apple announced on Wednesday that Jemima Kirke of Netflix’s “Sex Education,” and HBO’s “Girls”, and Nico Tortorella of Hulu’s “Younger,” and AMC’s “The Walking Dead: World Beyond,” have joined the cast of its limited series “City on Fire” from “Gossip Girl” duo Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage.

Ashley Zukerman, Xavier Clyde, Max Milner, Alexandra Doke, Omid Abtahi, Kathleen Munroe and “Hedwig and the Angry Inch” star John Cameron Mitchell have also been added as series regulars.

They join already announced cast Chase Sui Wonders as a murdered NYU student and Wyatt Oleff as her friend who stops at nothing to solve her death.

Kirke plays Regan, the daughter of a Manhattan real estate scion who strives to succeed on her own; Tortorella is William, a brilliant, but self-destructive artist living in Manhattan; Zukerman is Keith, Regan’s husband; Clyde is Mercer, William’s boyfriend who moved to New York from rural Georgia to write the next great American novel. Musician Milner is Nicky Chaos, a charismatic activist and revolutionary with a group of followers who wage war against the 1%; Doke is Sewer Girl, who’s part of Nicky Chaos’ crew; Abtahi is Detective Ali Parsa, the workaholic detective assigned to Samantha’s case; Munroe is Detective PJ McFadden, a no-nonsense cop working the case alongside Detective Parsa, and Mitchell is Amory, an influential and ruthless executive in Manhattan.

The Apple Studios murder mystery is based on the novel of the same name by Garth Risk Hallberg, and set in 2003 while police are also trying to catch a serial arsonist.

Principal photography is underway in New York City.

“City on Fire” is produced by Apple Studios for Apple TV+. Schwartz and Savage wrote all eight episodes and serve as showrunners and executive producers under Fake Empire. Jesse Peretz directs four episodes and serves as executive producer. Fake Empire’s Lis Rowinski serves as co-executive producer.