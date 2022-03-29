Joel Edgerton will star in a new “Dark Matter” series adaptation as a physicist who suddenly finds himself in an alternate version of his life, Apple TV+ announced on Tuesday. Blake Crouch will serve as writer and showrunner on the series, which is based on his 2016 novel. Matt Tolmach executive produces along with David Manpearl.

Crouch will write the pilot script and Louis Leterrier (“Now You See Me,” “Lupin,”) is set to direct the first four episodes of the nine-episode series.

Here’s the logline: “The series will follow Jason Dessen, a physicist, professor, and family man who — one night while walking home on the streets of Chicago — is abducted into an alternate version of his life. Wonder quickly turns to nightmare when he tries to return to his reality amid the multiverse of lives he could have lived. In this labyrinth of mind-bending realities, he embarks on a harrowing journey to get back to his true family and save them from the most terrifying, unbeatable foe imaginable: himself.”

A premiere date for the series will be announced later.

Edgerton is repped by WME, AC and Bob Wallerstein. Crouch is represented by Angela Cheng Caplan of Cheng Caplan Company, David Hale Smith of InkWell Management, and attorney Joel VanderKloot of VanderKloot Law.