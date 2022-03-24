Nicole Kidman Eats Photos in Trailer for Apple TV+ Anthology Series ‘Roar’ (Video)

Nicole Kidman eats photos, Cynthia Erivo is plagued by mysterious bites, Alison Brie solves her own murder, and Merritt Wever falls in love with a duck in the trailer for “Roar,” which Apple TV+ unveiled on Thursday.

The dark comedy anthology series, which premieres on Friday, April 15, is the first to be released under creators and co-showrunners Carly Mensch and Liz Flahive’s overall deal with Apple TV+.

Based on the short stories of Irish author Cecelia Ahern, each stand-alone episode features an ordinary woman in extraordinary circumstances, such as Betty Gilpin’s character literally being placed on a shelf like a trophy by her husband (Daniel Dae Kim).

Issa Rae, Meera Syal, Fivel Stewart, and Kara Hayward also topline episodes and guest stars include Judy Davis, Alfred Molina, Jillian Bell, Jake Johnson, Ego Nwodim, Chris Lowell, Griffin Matthews, Peter Facinelli, Simon Baker, Hugh Dancy, Bernard White, Justin Kirk, Nick Kroll and Jason Mantzoukas.

In addition to starring in one of the episodes, Kidman executive produces alongside Per Saari through Blossom Films. Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky and Allie Goss executive produce on behalf of Made Up Stories. Creators Flahive and Mensch serve as executive producers and co-showrunners. Author Cecelia Ahern executive produces through Greenlight Go and Theresa Park executive produces for her Per Capita Productions. “Roar” is produced for Apple by Endeavor Content.