‘People Are Pissed’: Jen Psaki Unpacks Anti-Trump Presidents’ Day Protests | Video

MSNBC host Jen Psaki was not surprised when Americans throughout the country celebrated Presidents’ Day on Monday by protesting the actions of President Donald Trump and his “special government employee” advisor, Elon Musk.

“It turns out the American people don’t love watching Donald Trump and Elon Musk take an absolute wrecking ball to the federal government,” Psaki said on her Monday show.

“People are pissed, and it is not hard to see why,” she continued. “As we watch these protests play out across the country, we’re also watching a metaphorical ticking time bomb in a country where we suddenly have to worry about the safety of our air travel and of our literal nuclear bombs.”

The “Inside With Jen Psaki” host and former White House press secretary said the anti-Trump protests were an inevitable result of a month’s worth of controversial decisions made by Musk and Trump. “We saw just how pissed off people are about what’s happening right now, and who could blame them?” Psaki commented over footage of Monday’s demonstrations.

“I mean, we just learned that Elon Musk’s DOGE crew is trying to get access to personal taxpayer data at the IRS,” she continued. “So, basically, the world’s richest man and his band of 20something cronies want access to your personal data. They want access to your tax returns, your addresses, your employment information, your banking details and your social security numbers. I mean, this is the kind of issue that hits home for all of us.”

“Most of us pay taxes, right? Just like most of us fly on airplanes,” Psaki noted, teeing up a discussion about the recent string of concerning American flight accidents, as well as the Trump administration’s firing of over 300 National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) employees. “You can’t mess around with the people who handle our nuclear weapons,” Psaki warned. “I mean, at least you thought you can’t.”

The administration has, notably, rescinded many of its NNSA firings, but it has also reportedly struggled to seamlessly reinstate many of the fired workers. “As part of its purge of government employees, Elon Musk and his merry band of young men unilaterally fired 350 workers at the agency responsible for safeguarding nuclear arms components,” Psaki summarized. “And almost immediately, they realized they’d made a terrible mistake.”

“Now, the geniuses who let those employees go can’t figure out how to unfire the people they had just locked out of government buildings and email,” she concluded. “You literally can’t make it up sometimes.”

“The larger point is this: Donald Trump and Elon Musk are screwing around with government in all sorts of ways, in ways that impact you personally and in ways that impact our national security and our safety more broadly,” Psaki further explained. “In that process, they are teaching us a whole lot about all of the ways that the government actually keeps us safe.”

You can watch the full “Inside With Jen Psaki” segment in the video above.