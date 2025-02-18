Sports Influencer Films His Rescue From Toronto Plane Crash: ‘Being Alive Feels Pretty Cool Today’ | Video

The chaos of a Delta flight crash landing in Toronto was caught on video on Monday by sports influencer Pete Koukov.

Koukov, who is also a social producer for Strictlly, shared the footage to his Instagram account with the caption, “Being alive feels pretty cool today.”

The accident, which left 18 people of the 80 passengers injured, occurred when strong winds and snowy conditions flipped the plane on the tarmac at Toronto Pearson Airport. The plane, which was inbound from Minneapolis, ended up on its back with one wing torn off.

The injured include included one person with critical but not life-threatening injuries who was airlifted to a trauma center, and a child who was in critical but non-life-threatening condition, according to the New York Times.

Several more passengers with minor-to-moderate injuries were also taken to nearby hospitals.

Stunt skier Pete Koukov (CREDIT: Pete Koukov/Jibberish.com)

The crash landing comes nearly three weeks after the deadly collision in Washington DC between an American Airlines flight and a US Army helicopter. The Jan. 29 crash, which is still being investigated, killed 67 people.

This new accident follows the crash of a medical flight in Philadelphia on Jan. 31 and a two-plane collision in Phoenix, Arizona that killed one person and injured three more. The planes involved were owned by actor Vince Vaughn and Motley Crue frontman Vince Neil.

This worrying trend of airline disasters comes after Trump and his DOGE department began massive layoffs at the FAA.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian said in a statement shared to LinkedIn, “The hearts of the entire global Delta family are with those affected by today’s incident at Toronto-Pearson International Airport.”

He thanked the Delta and Endeavor team members and the first responders on site and added, “We are working to confirm the details and will share the most current information on news.delta.com as soon as it becomes available. In the meantime, please take care and stay safe.”