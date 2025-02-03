US Figure Skating Debuts Heartbreaking Tribute Video to 28 Athletes Lost in DC Plane Crash

In the wake of Wednesday’s American Airlines crash in Washington, D.C., U.S. Figure Skating launched a fund on Sunday to support the families of the many community members who died aboard the plane.

On Monday, the org debuted a heartbreaking black-and-white film tributing the 28 athletes lost in the accident.

Samuel Auxier, the interim CEO of U.S. Figure Skating, announced the formation of the U.S. Figure Skating Family Support Fund on Sunday, which will support the families directly impacted by the tragedy. He also revealed a planned tribute with the Washington Capitals to raise additional funds.

“During the coming days and months, there will be many tributes to honor the victims,” Auxier said. “Our partner skating clubs, many of whom lost athletes who graced their ice, will be holding tributes and moments of silence. Additionally, on March 2, we have partnered with the Washington Capitals to hold a tribute at Capital One Arena, with all proceeds going to the U.S. Figure Skating Family Support Fund.”

He continued, “Those whom we lost dedicated their lives to perfecting the sport of figure skating, many with the goal of one day becoming Olympians. We will never forget them. May their passion and excellence inspire us and give us strength in the days ahead. For now, our hearts are heavy with sorrow, and we stand with their families and friends as we grieve this unspeakable loss.”

It was confirmed shortly after the crash that 28 members of the U.S. figure skating community were aboard the flight from Wichita, Kansas, to D.C. that collided with a Black Hawk helicopter Wednesday. Watch the U.S. Figure Skating touching video tribute below:

“Several members of our skating community were sadly aboard American Airlines Flight 5342, which collided with a helicopter yesterday evening in Washington, D.C. These athletes, coaches, and family members were returning home from the National Development Camp held in conjunction with the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Wichita, Kansas,” U.S. Figure Skating shared Thursday. “We are devastated by this unspeakable tragedy and hold the victims’ families closely in our hearts.”

The figure skating members were among the 60 passengers and four crew on the AA flight and three crew on the helicopter involved in the tragedy. There were no reported survivors.