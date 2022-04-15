Jen Psaki (Sort of) Defends Fox’s Peter Doocy, Blames ‘Stupid’ Questions on Someone Else

Watching Jen Psaki cross swords with Peter Doocy was one of the few sources of joy from the daily White House briefings of 2022 — and as often happens between old adversaries, the outgoing press secretary may already be getting wistful for her regular clashes with the pesky Fox News reporter.

Psaki seemed to defend Doocy during the Pod Save America podcast recorded live Thursday night at a Washington, D.C. theater, gently shifting blame for “stupid” questions away from the White House reporter to — who else? His employer, Fox News.

Psaki was asked onstage whether “Peter Doocy is a stupid son of a bitch or does he just play one on TV?” (The question is a cheeky reference to Joe Biden’s hot-mic gaffe from earlier this year, in which the president called Doocy the slur under his breath after the reporter’s inflation inquiry.)

“He works for a network that provides people with questions that, nothing personal to any individual including Peter Doocy, but might make anyone sound like a stupid son of a bitch,” she replied, according to Politico White House reporter Eugene Daniels, who quoted the remark on his Twitter account:

Jen Psaki is asked if “Peter Doocy is a stupid son of a bitch or does he just play one on tv:”



“He works for a network that provides people with questions that, nothing personal to any individual including Peter Doocy, but might make anyone sound like a stupid son of a bitch.” pic.twitter.com/2FYMPX12Rr — Eugene Daniels (@EugeneDaniels2) April 15, 2022

Smash-cut to Psaki and Doocy sharing an ice cream on a Disneyland ride. (Not really, but isn’t that what the world needs right now?)

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 07: Reporters question White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki during the daily news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on April 07, 2022 in Washington, DC. Psaki fielded questions about whether or not the White House is changing anything to better protect against transmission of the coronavirus after Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) tested positive for COVID-19 and had been unmasked with President Joe Biden twice earlier this week. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The exchange was first reported by Mediaite.