MSNBC’s Jen Psaki and former FBI director James Comey played out how Donald Trump’s towering legal problems could shake out in the upcoming presidential election, with Comey pointing out the possibility that Trump could appear at the GOP convention wearing an ankle bracelet.

While Comey told Psaki he didn’t want to envision a reality in which Trump wins back the White House, he admitted that he could see the 2024 election playing out as such.

“I mean, it’s this crazy world that Donald Trump has dragged this country into, but he could be wearing an ankle bracelet while accepting the nomination at the Republican convention,” Comey said Sunday on “Inside with Jen Psaki.”

Psaki took the hypothetical one step further to propose that the former president “could be wearing an ankle bracelet, and be elected in November.”

“You would be rejected if you put it in a script for a show, but you could have a president who is potentially incarcerated when he is elected president,” Comey continued.

In addition to being found liable last month for sexual abuse and defamation committed against author E. Jean Carroll and being indicted on criminal charges in New York, Trump also faces probes regarding attempts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia as well as two Justice Department inquiries headed up by Jack Smith.

“That would be weird and awkward, and it seems even crazy to be coming out of my mouth, but that’s the situation we face,” Comey said. “It looks like the Republicans will likely nominate someone who is under serious criminal investigation, is indicted, and who knows where that’s going to lead us.”

Comey, who was fired from his post as FBI Director by Trump in May 2017 amid the probe into Russia’s involvement in the 2020 election, also said he is planning on voting for President Joe Biden in the upcoming election despite his longtime status as a Republican, saying, “It has to be Joe Biden.”

“It has to be somebody committed to the rule of law, committed to the values of this country — and I’m not talking about policy; people can disagree about policy — there are things about those disagreements that all of us should think about the same way,” Comey said. “The president must be someone who abides the law and our Constitution. And there’s no one else but Joe Biden.”