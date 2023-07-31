Even with three new charges added to his second indictment, former president Donald Trump maintains his innocence, saying he’s been within his rights to do everything he’s done. And Jen Psaki can’t help but laugh at that idea.

In the superseding indictment issued on Thursday, special counsel Jack Smith and his team allege that Trump ordered several Mar-a-Lago employees to destroy security camera footage from the resort — shortly after he was subpoenaed for that footage in regards to his handling of classified documents.

“Giving orders to delete security footage is a totally innocent, not-at-all-criminal thing to do, right?” Psaki mocked on Sunday. “Sounds totally fine.”

What struck the MSNBC host of “Inside With Jen Psaki” even more than Trump’s “mob-like” behavior was the fact that more and more revelations continue to come out. “This week was an extraordinary reminder of just how much legal trouble the former president is in,” she said.

“I mean, it really is something to have everyone on edge, all eyes glued on the courthouse in Washington D.C., watching what Jack Smith is going to do, waiting for an indictment in the investigation into his attempt to overturn the 2020 election, only to have a new separate superseding indictment drop in the investigation into his mishandling of classified documents,” she marveled.

“All happening within the span of hours. You really can’t make this stuff up sometimes,” she added.

You can't make this stuff up sometimes," she added.