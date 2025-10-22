Jen Psaki Wonders Whether Usha Vance Needs to Be Rescued From Husband JD: ‘Please Blink 4 Times’ | Video

Jen Psaki wondered aloud whether Second Lady Usha Vance needs to be rescued from husband JD, calling him “scarier” than President Trump “in certain ways.”

The former White House press secretary made the suggestion while talking with Jennifer Welch and Angie Sullivan on the “I’ve Had It” podcast.

“None of these guys can win a general election, the cult will completely fall apart, so they have to consolidate in the executive, go full-tilt authoritarian so that Lil’ Smokey can come in and execute this crazy plan that these weirdos Peter Thiel and this guy named Curtis Yarvin have that they have decided we no longer should have a democracy,” Welch said.

Psaki pointed to Vance as someone who clearly wants to be the face of the party – and is in some ways is scarier than Trump.

“I think the little Manchurian candidate, JD Vance, wants to be president more than anything else,” Psaki said. “I always wonder what’s going on in the mind of his wife. Like, are you okay? Please blink four times, we’ll – come over here. We’ll save you.”

She continued: “I mean, he’s scarier in certain ways, in some ways. And he’s young, and ambitious, and agile in the sense that he is a chameleon who makes himself into whatever he thinks the audience wants to hear from him.”

The comments went viral and kicked up a storm from conservative media voices. “Fox and Friends” host host Lawrence Jones said Psaki should apologize for the “disturbing” comments.

“This is a national primetime host and former White House press secretary. She is engaging in outright slander,” Fox News commentator Joe Concha said while adding she was “not a good person.”