Jen Reberger is returning to The Walt Disney Company as senior vice president of Human Resources for Disney Entertainment Television, effective May 1. Dana Walden, co-chairman, Disney Entertainment, made the announcement in a note sent to staff. Reberger will join Walden’s leadership team.

Reberger will be stepping into the position previously held by Sonia Coleman, who was elevated to senior executive vice president and chief human resources officer for The Walt Disney Company in March. Reberger previously worked for the company for 15 years, serving in executive roles in HR and DE&I across multiple businesses.

Reberger left Disney in 2022 for a role at Medtronic, where she served as Vice President/Head of HR.

Read Walden’s full email below.

Team,

Sonia Coleman and I are very happy to share that we have a familiar face returning to our organization. Jen Reberger is joining my leadership team as senior vice president of Human Resources for Disney Entertainment Television and will be based out of our Burbank offices. Her first day will be May 1.

Jen is an extremely gifted executive who spent 15 years at Disney prior to taking a short break. She is assuming the role previously held by Sonia, who, as you know, was named senior executive vice president and chief human resources officer for TWDC last month. In her role, Jen will be responsible for all HR business support; diversity, equity and inclusion efforts; employee development and engagement; recruitment and compensation; talent acquisition; learning and talent development; and employee relations for our full portfolio of brands and groups.

As Sonia transitions into her new position, our goal was to find someone who could quickly step into her old role, working with all of us, and I have no doubt that Jen is that person. She is accustomed to our business and how we function, and many of you already have a relationship with her. I’m confident that Jen will continue to build on the foundation laid during her previous tenure here and be instrumental in helping pave an exciting path forward.

Jen rejoins us from Medtronic, where she served as vice president of Human Resources of Global Functions, overseeing HR strategy for its corporate divisions. At Disney, she rose through the ranks, serving in human resources and DE&I leadership roles across multiple businesses, spanning consumer products, digital games, television and streaming content.

Jen’s experience, knowledge and passion for fostering a culture of excellence and collaboration will be invaluable to our organization. Please join me in welcoming her back to the company. I am so glad to have Jen on our team.