Jenna Bush Hager Misses ‘Today’ Taping After Contracting COVID

Jenna Bush Hager and her family have COVID, Hoda Kotb announced on Wednesday’s “Today with Hoda and Jenna,” explaining her co-host’s absence.

“We should point out, by the way, Jenna’s not here. Jenna got COVID,” Kotb said. She quickly added, “She’s doing great.”

Kotb added, “Her whole family has it. You know how it is, everyone gets it, they quarantine, and then 5 days later, everything’s going to be just fine,” Kotb said. “I talked to her on the phone, she’s great, she’s feeling good.”

It’s not known when Hager will return to the set of the NBC morning show, but she is expected to appear for an in-person book tour starting next Wednesday, April 20, in Red Bank, New Jersey, People reports. She and sister Barbara Pierce Bush co-wrote the children’s book “The Superpower Sisterhood.”

NBC did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Hager has not yet shared an update to Instagram or Twitter.

