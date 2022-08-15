Jenna Bush Hager and UCP have teamed up and begun development on Jamie Ford’s “The Many Daughter of Afong Moy,” the division of Universal Studio Group announced Monday.

The adaptation of the New York Times best-seller follows Dorothy Moy, Washington’s former poet laureate, who navigates her own mental health struggles by channeling them into her art. When she observes her 5-year-old daughter exhibit similar behavior, she seeks help through an experimental treatment designed to mitigate inherited trauma.

Ford will consult on the project and Bush Hager and Ben Spector (“Land of Women,” “La Guerra Civil”) will executive produce.

“I am beyond excited to be working with Jenna Bush Hager, Ben Spector, and UCP to develop ‘Many Daughters’ into a series,” Ford said. “Jenna comes from a long line of book lovers and is a tireless advocate for books, literature, and story. I can hardly think of anyone better to extend that passion into TV. Plus, my Chinese grandfather was an extra in Hollywood in the 30s and 40s, appearing in 300+ movies. I just know he’s smiling right now!”

Ford’s debut novel, “Hotel on the Corner of Bitter and Sweet,” was on New York Times bestseller list for two years, and he was awarded the 2010 Asian/Pacific American Award for Literature.

“’The Many Daughters of Afong Moy’ took my breath away — from the complex women, to the incredible worlds, and the spanning of decades,” Bush Hager said. “It is a book about what we carry, and it is a book about love in a time when our world needs it more than ever. I’m honored to be part of adapting Jamie Ford’s brilliant novel for the screen.”

Bush Hager, who is the co-host of “TODAY With Hoda & Jenna,” founded the morning show’s Read With Jenna book club in March 2019. She and her company are represented by UTA.

UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, has produced “The Umbrella Academy,” “Monk,” “Mr. Robot,” “Candy” and “Gaslit.”