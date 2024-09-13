Four years after his untimely death, Jenna Ortega recalled a moment when Cameron Boyce once stopped an audition because the two young stars felt “uncomfortable” kissing one another as teens.

“Cameron Boyce, the last time I saw my friend Cameron Boyce, I’d known him since I was like 11 or 12, and we were supposed to kiss,” Ortega explained to her “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” co-stars Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara in an interview for Canal+.

“He knew me since I was 11 or 12. This is a few years later, 15, 16, came in, we were supposed to be love interests, but because he obviously felt weird and he was a bit older, he was like … we both just kind of looked at each other and were like, ‘No, we can’t do this.’ It was so sweet, because I was uncomfortable and I was having a hard time in the audition. And then we wished each other well.”

The two actors grew up together in the industry, kicking off their careers as Disney Channel stars. Ortega starred in “Stuck in the Middle” while Boyce starred in “Jessie” and “The Descendants.”

Boyce died in his sleep on July 6, 2019, from an epileptic seizure known as SUDEP.

Ortega’s story echoes a similar one from fellow former teen star Anne Hathaway in April, when she remembered being instructed to make out with 10 men as part of a chemistry test.

“Back in the 2000s — and this did happen to me — it was considered normal to ask an actor to make out with other actors to test for chemistry. Which is actually the worst way to do it,” Hathaway shared with V Magazine.

“‘We have 10 guys coming today and you’re cast,’” she continued. “‘Aren’t you excited to make out with all of them?’ And I thought, ‘Is there something wrong with me?’ Because I wasn’t excited. I thought it sounded gross.”

“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” is now playing in theaters.