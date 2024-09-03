Jenna Ortega Says Women ‘Should Have Our Own’ Franchises, Not Spinoffs: I Don’t Want ‘Jamie Bond’ | Video

“I want to see just like, another badass,” the actress says

beetlejuice-2-jenna-ortega
Jenna Ortega in "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Jenna Ortega is all for seeing women leading popular franchises. But the young actress does think they should just be given their own from the start, instead of having to take over preexisting ones led by men.

In a new interview with MTV, the “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” star reflected on joining the sequel to one of Tim Burton’s most beloved films, which remains a surreal experience for her. At one point though, host Josh Horowitz asked for her opinion on other sequels, and when titles should be left alone.

He specifically joked about the idea of an “Edward Scissorhands” sequel, which could hypothetically be called “Edith Scissorhands.” And though Ortega and her costar Catherine O’Hara had chuckled at that, the young actress was quick to come back with her opinion.

“I love that there’s a lot more female leads nowadays, I think that’s so special, but we should have our own,” Ortega said. “I don’t like it when it’s like a spinoff — like I don’t want to see like ‘Jamie Bond.’ You know? I want to see just like, another badass.”

O’Hara was quick to agree with her, poking fun at how some twists are executed to introduce a new female protagonist.

You can watch the full interview in the video above. “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” hits theaters on Friday, September 6.

  1. anonymous Avatar
    anonymous

