Jenna Ortega Reluctantly Does the ‘Wednesday’ Dance With Please Don’t Destroy Ahead of ‘SNL’ Hosting Debut (Video)

Jenna Ortega tells the Please Don’t Destroy guys — Ben Marshall, John Higgins and Martin Herlihy — that she won’t do the Wednesday Dance she made famous in her Netflix series, but is ultimately persuaded in a “Saturday Night Live” promo clip released on Wednesday.

She’s the only one not dressed like her Gothic character in the clip, which you can watch above. All three male comedians are wearing a variation on her frilled black gown. She takes the stage and half-heartedly goes through the motions from the viral dance routine while looking exceedingly bored.

Ortega, who also stars in “Scream VI,” which opens on Friday March 10, hosts “SNL” for the first time this Saturday, March 11.

The musical guest is The 1975, the English alternative band comprised of front man Matt Healy, guitarist Adan Hann, bass player Ross McDonald and drummer George Daniel.

The comedy trio Please Don’t Destroy was hired in 2021 to produce prerecorded videos for the show and have created segments including the hilarious “Three Sad Virgins” with Pete Davidson and Taylor Swift.

Ortega’s other films include “X” and “The Fallout.” She’ll return for the second season of “Wednesday,” which will likely debut in 2024.