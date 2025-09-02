Jennifer Aniston Likens Working on ‘The Morning Show’ to Childbirth: ‘That Just Killed Me’

Jennifer Aniston said she often forgets how grueling it is to play the character Alex Levy on Apple TV+’s hit series “The Morning Show” once the show has wrapped, saying the experience is comparable to how mothers feel after giving birth.

“Every year since I finished the first season, I was like, ‘Well, that’s it — I’m dead. That just killed me,” Aniston said in an interview with Glamour magazine. “And then you forget. I kind of compare it to what childbirth must be like when my friends are like, ‘You just kind of forget what it was like, and then next thing you know you’re knocked up again.”

(Aniston, who has been open in interviews about struggles with infertility and IVF attempts in her younger years, has never had biological children.)

Aniston, who executive produces the show alongside co-star Reese Witherspoon, went on to say that accomplishing such an intense show takes trust and a group effort that often results in tasks being divvied up between producers.

“Reese will say, ‘You take this one. I trust you in this department.’ Or vice versa,” Aniston shared, adding the show’s production crew boasts little ego. “When [Witherspoon] has a true concern and it’s been said more than once, everyone listens. It’s a really good environment.”

As far as how much more of “The Morning Show” Aniston has left in her in terms of seasons, she says she’s not quite finished just yet.

“Having that same agony of pushing that watermelon out of a tiny little pinhole and then you just get to do it again,” Aniston. “So I do feel there’s something extraordinary about finishing a season and not saying those words of, ‘I’m done.’ And just knowing that you’ve got to decompress and walk away from it for a while, and in my case, go do a comedy as fast as possible.”

“The Morning Show” returns for its fourth season on Wednesday, Sept. 17.