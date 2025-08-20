‘The Morning Show’ Season 4 Trailer: Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon Promise 2nd Chances and Media Trainwrecks

“The Morning Show” has new management in Season 4, but that just spells more drama for the anchors and executives at the center of the Apple TV+ drama series.

A trailer for the new episodes, set to launch Sept. 17 on the streamer, previews Bradley Jackson’s (Reese Witherspoon) anticipated return to the anchor desk and Alex Levy’s (Jennifer Aniston) ascent to a leadership role at the newly formed UBN network — alongside her new co-leader Celine Dumont, played by Academy Award winner Marion Cotillard.

The season opens nearly two years since the end of Season 3 in spring 2024. A logline for the season reads: “With the UBA-NBN merger complete, the newsroom must grapple with newfound responsibility, hidden motives and the elusive nature of truth in a polarized America. In a world rife with deepfakes, conspiracy theories and corporate cover-ups — who can you trust? And how can you know what’s actually real?”

The clip offers hints of broken promises following Alex’s successful plan to merge with a competing network to stop tech mogul Paul Marks (Jon Hamm) from gaining control. But the dreams of becoming a leader of accurate news for everyone gets a stern reality check from Celine, who simply notes: “A nice idea, but it’s not sexy.”

Hoping to call the shots on news coverage and create a “female utopia” under the new guard, Alex is instead painted as “lady guillotine” following mass layoffs. But she can’t get rid of the right-wing podcaster Brodie (Boyd Holbrook), given his high ratings. The clip also teases tension between Alex and Mia (Karen Pittman) along with Celine and Stella (Greta Lee), in her new position as head of UBN’s news division. On top of all that Season 4 will introduce Jeremy Irons as Alex’s father, who should be another thorn on her side during the proceedings.

As for Bradley, it’s unclear what brings her back into the fold after she turned herself over to the federal government after burying her brother’s involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection. But a reunion with Cory Ellison (Billy Crudup) is imminent.

Watch the trailer here:

Play video

Along with Aniston and Witherspoon, “The Morning Show” stars Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Pittman, Lee, Nicole Beharie and Hamm, and welcomes Aaron Pierre, William Jackson Harper.

The series is showrun and executive produced by Charlotte Stoudt, and directed and executive produced by Mimi Leder. The series is produced by the studio Media Res, and executive produced by Michael Ellenberg and Lindsey Springer through Media Res, along with Stoudt and Leder. Witherspoon executive produces alongside Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine, while Aniston and Kristin Hahn executive produce through Echo Films. Zander Lehmann and Micah Schraft also executive produce.

Season 4 of “The Morning Show” premieres on Apple TV+ Wednesday Sept. 17. New episodes of the 10-episode season will be released weekly until Nov. 19.