‘The Morning Show’ Sets Season 4 Premiere Date, Unveils First Look at Marion Cotillard, Jeremy Irons

“The Morning Show” has set a September premiere date for its fourth season.

The new installment, which consists of 10 episodes, will debut its premiere episode on Wednesday, Sept. 17, with new episodes dropping weekly until Nov. 19, Apple TV+ announced Tuesday.

The streamer also unveiled a batch of first-look photos of “The Morning Show” Season 4, which include glimpses at new cast members Marion Cotillard, Jeremy Irons, William Jackson Harper and Aaron Pierre, who join returning stars Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee, Jon Hamm and Nicole Beharie.

Irons, who joins as Martin Levy, the father of Aniston’s Alex, can be seen lecturing in a classroom, with the words “Threats v. Free speech.” In another photo, Irons meets with Alex in what can be assumed is his office after his class.

“The Morning Show” Season 4 picks up nearly two years after the events of Season 3 in spring 2024, once the UBA-NBN merger has been completed. “The newsroom must grapple with newfound responsibility, hidden motives, and the elusive nature of truth in a polarized America,” the official logline reads. “In a world rife with deepfakes, conspiracy theories and corporate cover-ups — who can you trust? And how can you know what’s actually real?”

Aniston and Witherspoon executive produce “The Morning Show” alongside showrunner Charlotte Stoudt and director Mimi Leder. Additional EPs for the series, which is produced by Media Res, include Media Res’ Michael Ellenberg and Lindsey Springer, Hello Sunshine’s Lauren Neustadter, Echo Films’s Kristin Hahn, Zander Lehmann and Micah Schraft.

Check out the first-look photos for Season 4 below:

