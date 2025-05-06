Jon Hamm May Have Revealed Future ‘Morning Show’ Scene After Calling In to Amy Poehler’s Podcast While Filming | Video

Jon Hamm video called into Amy Poehler’s new podcast “Good Hang” for Tuesday’s episode with Paul Rudd — and may have revealed the setting of a scene from a future episode of “The Morning Show.”

Dressed in his own white tuxedo, Hamm called from set after filming a scene on a hot air balloon. While the unnamed production’s crew was “turning around” to film the scene from another angle, he video chatted Poehler to talk about her guest Rudd. (Poehler begins every podcast episode by talking positively behind her guest’s back with the people who know them best.)

And while Hamm, who currently stars on Apple TV+’s “Your Friends & Neighbors,” didn’t explicitly say he was on the set of the much-anticipated fourth (or fifth?) season of “The Morning Show,” he certainly looked every bit the dapper part of his tech billionaire character (and Season 3’s Big Bad) Paul Marks. The actor also shared that he was with Billy Crudup “on the set the other day,” one of the Apple TV+ series’ Emmy-winning stars. He even joked that he looked like a billionaire. So perhaps Season 4, which wrapped production in December, is going through some reshoots — or Apple has yet to announce its order for Season 5 and those cameras have already started rolling.

But just to hedge our bets here, it also could have been any number of projects that Hamm, one of Hollywood’s busiest men, will appear in at some point in the future and he just happened to look like a tech billionaire in proximity to his “Morning Show” co-star. Either way, it’s a silly time and you will get a kick out of Poehler’s excitement over the hot air balloon. (Her laugh is contagious.)

As one commenter on the YouTube video of the podcast wrote: “Jon Hamm wearing a white tuxedo in a hot air balloon while on a podcast with Amy Poehler talking about Paul Rudd would have been a diabolical MadLibs play back in the day.”

Apple did not respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Last we saw Hamm on “The Morning Show” Season 3, his Paul Marks had been outwitted by his lover and presumed business partner Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) as she pulled back the curtain on his illegal business practices and left him in the dust. How he’ll figure into future seasons remains unclear.

Watch the full “Good Hang” podcast episode (and Hamm’s too-short appearance at its start) below: