Jennifer Aniston has a tip when it comes to a certain delivery app: make space in your brain and forget something else so you can remember Uber Eats has flowers, office supplies and other products besides food.

Thus, she doesn’t remember 10 years of filming “Friends” together with costar David Schwimmer, even when he is staring her right in the face on set in Uber Eats’ Super Bowl LXVIII commercial.

As he approaches her to hug her, she wards him off because she doesn’t know who he is.

“Give me a hint,” she says later on in the commercial.

“Worked together for 10 years,” Schwimmer says.

“Ten years! You look great,” Anniston responds.

“You still don’t know, do you?” Schwimmer asks, to which Anniston responds that she doesn’t.

“Like I can forget 10 years of my life,” she laughs to herself as she walks away from the encounter.

“I hate this town,” Schwimmer concludes.

Other major things forgotten in the commercial include the name of the pop group Victoria Beckham sang in, Jelly Roll’s facial tattoos, one peanut-allergic man’s realization that those nuts are the main ingredient in peanut butter and more.

Victoria Beckham and her husband David Beckham spit mockingly close names to the Spice Girls back and forth like Pepper Lady, Cinnamon Sisters, Basil Babes and Paprika Girls. Country singer Jelly Roll examines his face in the mirror and freaks out, asking if someone “doodled on his face,” later exclaiming that it won’t come off.

An office worker remembers that the transport service includes office supplies, but he forgets the minor detail of wearing pants to the office. Another employee remembers that they deliver coffee, but he forgets what his boss tells him to do immediately after repeating Aniston’s tip to forget something else and make room in his brain.

